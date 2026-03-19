Howlers Announce Return of Ronnie Roberts Classic

Published on March 18, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers are excited to announce the return of the Ronnie Roberts Classic, March 26-27, at City Stadium.

On Thursday, March 26, four different local high school baseball programs will square off in an official VHSL matchup. Game one begins with the Amherst Lancers and LCA Bulldogs at 5 p.m. with game two between the Rustburg Red Devils and Brookville Bees following at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 27, features matchup between the JV and varsity programs of the Jefferson Forest Cavaliers and Liberty-Bedford Minutemen. JV will start at 5 p.m. with varsity starting afterwards.

The Ronnie Roberts Classic was formally launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide graduating high school seniors once last chance to play baseball in front of their community. Named in honor of former Hillcats general manager, Ronnie Roberts, the event seeks to celebrate his heart for the community and his love for baseball.

Roberts began his career with the Hillcats as the head groundskeeper in 1991 before working his way up to assistant general manager in 1993, and then general manager in 2016. He passed away in May of 2020, but his legacy is still felt at the ballpark and throughout the community.

Tickets for the 2025 Ronnie Roberts Classic are $8 general admission seating. Tickets are first come, first serve, and can be purchased at the box office. All ticket proceeds from the event will go back to the hosting high schools. Limited concessions will also be available for purchase.

For any questions, please contact the box office at (434)582-1144.







Carolina League Stories from March 18, 2026

Howlers Announce Return of Ronnie Roberts Classic - Hill City Howlers

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