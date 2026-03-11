Howlers Announce 2026 Promo Schedule

The Hill City Howlers have announced their promotional schedule for the 2026 season.

Highlighting this season's list of promotions are 13 giveaways, 12 firework shows, and ten kid-specific giveaways.

The season will also showcase several giveaways celebrating the 2025 Carolina League Championship. In addition, each month features various theme nights.

Each weekend throughout the season will feature each of the various promotions. Fridays will focus on fan giveaways, fireworks take place each Saturday, with Kid's Fundays on Sunday.

The opening week of the season will feature an additional firework show, with one on Opening Day, Tuesday, April 7. The rest of the week will showcase a championship blanket giveaway on Friday and a children's stress ball on Sunday.

Furthermore, the Howlers will celebrate America 250 with a special weekend dedicated to America's independence on July 3-5.

For the rest of the season, the giveaways include a Howlers dog jersey (4/23), Hillcats championship jersey (4/24), biker t-shirt (5/8), Howlers hockey jersey (5/22), Howlers beach towel (5/29), Stand Up to Cancer t-shirt (5/30). In addition, there will be giveaways of a patriotic soccer kit (6/12), patriotic cap (7/3), aloha shirt (7/10), Southpaw trophy bobblehead (7/24), a 2025 replica championship ring (8/7), and a Luchadores bobble belly (8/28).

The kid's giveaways feature a championship jersey (4/26), I <3 My Mummy Story Booklet (5/10), Howlers water bottle (5/24), dinosaur appearance (5/31), Howlers soccer ball (6/14), ice cream jersey (7/5), Howlers jersey cooler (7/26), Howlers backpack (8/9), and Howlers stirrup stockings (8/30).

This season's selection of charity nights and specialty jersey auctions include Fore the Kids Night supporting CASA (4/11), Autism Awareness Night raising funds for the Puzzled Foundation (5/23), Toy Story Night supporting Parkview Missions (6/13), Outdoors Night funding Hunters for the Hungry (7/11), and Mustaches 4 Kids Night (8/29).

Community focused theme nights are Education Day (4/22), Youth League Nights (4/25, 5/9, & 8/29), First Responders Night (7/25), Scouts Night (8/7), Military Appreciation Day (8/8), and the University of Lynchburg Night (8/27).

Beyond the promotional calendar, each week features reoccurring nightly promotions. This season, teachers and members of the Howlers Silver Sluggers club get in free on Tuesdays. Wednesday night games will be our Two Fur One Wednesdays, where attending the game comes with a free ticket to the next Wednesday home game.

New this year are Taps and Tacos Thursdays which features drinks and tacos throughout the game.

Fans can purchase their single game tickets for all games by visiting www.milb.com/hill-city .







