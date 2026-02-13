Lynchburg Announces Hill City Howlers as New Team Identity

We are excited to announce the Hill City Howlers as our new team identity and our continued Single-A affiliation with the Cleveland Guardians.

Following an extensive process, the team decided on the Howlers as the brand to rally and unite the city of Lynchburg. The Howlers are represented by five mascots, highlighted by Indy the Werewolf, who tunneled their way from neighboring Spring Hill Cemetery to City Stadium to enjoy the sport of baseball.

"We needed some energy," Narang said of the rebrand. "Getting a jolt of energy to the team, to the organization, and to the community, was important. And what we landed on is something that has not been done before in Minor League Baseball."

The Hill City Howlers branding features a traditional, classic-style script font, which embraces both the historic legacy of baseball in Lynchburg and the circus-like nature of Minor League Baseball. The secondary logos, inspired by the location of City Stadium and its connection to the cemetery across the street, bring a forward- thinking brand design to MiLB.

Indy the Werewolf, Gilly the Creature, Victor the Vampire, Murray the Mummy, and Daisy the Bride reawaken in the Hill City as fun-loving, community-focused characters that hope to share the sport of baseball across generations.

"The Howlers represent an exciting time to be a fan of baseball in Lynchburg," General Manager Matt Ramstead said. "With the upgrades coming to City Stadium and the renewed investment in the community, this forward - thinking rebrand sets the course for creating something the community can rally behind."

Local legend states that while in Lynchburg for an exhibition game in the 1920s, Babe Ruth blasted a home run so far that it landed in Spring Hill Cemetery. That ball, found by Indy and his crew, created a spark and passion for the game of baseball, prompting them to make their way to City Stadium.

After hiding in the tunnels beneath the ballpark and neighboring Spring Hill Cemetery, The Howlers have been welcomed to the surface to help renew the community's passion for baseball in the Hill City.

"This decision didn't come lightly," Narang said. "I had a lot of meetings and discussions about the future of baseball in Lynchburg - with MLB, with the city and with my staff. Ultimately, one of the best tactics I have to keep professional baseball in our community is to create excitement to and for our fans and to try and grow our fan base. I strongly believe the Hill City Howlers will create the jolt of energy we need and continue to add value to our community."

The rebrand serves as the 12th in organization history, dating back to 1894 when the Lynchburg Climbers graced the city. Since then, the team has embraced names including the Shoemakers, the Grays, the Senators, and the names of their Major League affiliates.

Fans can keep tabs on the Hill City Howlers by following the team on all social media platforms at their new handle, @HCHowlers.

The Howlers play their first game on April 2 as they travel on the road to take on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

The team returns home to introduce themselves to the community on April 7 at 6:30 p.m. to face the Fredericksburg Nationals. Tickets for Opening Day, along with season tickets, are available at HCHowlers.com.







