Renovations Begin at the Grand Ol' Ballyard

Published on January 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

One of the oldest stadiums in Minor League Baseball has received a face lift this off-season courtesy of the city of Lynchburg and Hillcats owner, Dylan Narang.

When the Grand Ol' Ballyard reopens for another season of baseball in the Hill City, fans will be greeted by several ballpark upgrades. Highlighting the Opening Day renovations include a brand-new scoreboard in left field with an electronic ribbon board, an expanded team store, and a Grab-n-Go dining option.

"City stadium is one of the best in minor league baseball. There's nothing like taking in a game at our Grand Ol' Ballyard," Narang said. "However, it's also clear that we no longer meet the expectations of our fans or our community for professional baseball. My goal is to provide the highest quality of family entertainment to our community and fortunately, the city manager's office is 100% onboard. Our collaborative partnership will allow incredible improvements at the stadium that make it the place to be in the Hill City."

In addition to the featured upgrades, fans will also be treated to an improved sound system, eight large ceiling fans throughout the concourse, a remodeled third-base deck featuring private boxes and improved suites. A double-decker bar will be completed by midseason along the third base line.

"We cannot wait to welcome fans back to the ballpark to see these changes," general manager Matt Ramstead said. "The new upgrades help towards creating an enjoyable and memorable experience for our fans. We look forward to bringing more summer memories to the Hill City as we seek to repeat as Carolina League Champions."

The renovations are part of multi-year commitment to improving the ballpark. Following the 2026 season, the new Autova SkyDeck will be installed along the first base line along with a 250-person picnic area, three private cabanas, and an expanded, multi-level family-fun play-area.

Lynchburg will debut the new stadium upgrades on April 7 for an in-state matchup with the Fredericksburg Nationals. Fans can purchase their tickets by calling the box office at (434)-528-1144 or visiting Lynchburg- hillcats.com.







