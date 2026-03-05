Former Woodpeckers in the World Baseball Classic

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is officially underway, scheduled for March 5-17, and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers will be represented by five alumni who have been selected to participate in the international tournament.

Those selected with ties to Fayetteville include infielders Zach Dezenzo, Jeremy Pena, Jonathan Arauz, and Shay Whitcomb, along with outfielder Victor Mascai. Each of the 20 nations will play four games during pool play, with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the quarterfinal round and a champion being crowned on March 17.

Zach Dezenzo (INF, Italy)

Dezenzo turned himself into an instant prospect after being drafted out of Ohio State in the 11th round and appearing in 27 games for Fayetteville in 2022. He surged through the Astros minor league system and made his major league debut in 2024. Dezenzo has appeared in 53 total major league games to date and will play on the infield for Italy in a pool that features the USA, Mexico, Great Britain and Brazil.

Shay Whitcomb (INF, Korea)

Whitcomb was on the Fayetteville roster on Opening Day in 2021 and in the following seasons became a top power hitter in the Astros system. He has hit 73 total career home runs at the Triple-A level and made his MLB debut with Houston in 2024. The 27-year-old infielder will play in Pool C against Japan, Australia, Chinese Taipei and Czech Republic.

Victor Mascai (Brazil)

The all-time Woodpeckers home run leader is no longer a member of the Astros system, but is continuing his playing career with team Brazil in the WBC. Mascai hit 15 career homers with the Woodpeckers between the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Brazil will compete in Pool B against the USA, Mexico, Italy and Great Britain.

Jeremy Pena (SS, Dominican Republic)

One of the Woodpeckers all-time alumni will star as the shortstop for the Dominican Republic on a roster stacked with talent. Pena was the Opening Day shortstop for Fayetteville during the inaugural season in 2019 and went on to become a World Series MVP in 2022. The DR is among one of the favorites going into the WBC with other stars like Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado and Julio Rodriguez on the roster.

Jonathan Arauz (OF, Panama)

Arauz was also a member of the Opening Day roster in 2019 and played in 87 games for the Woodpeckers before being claimed off of waivers by the Boston Red Sox. He went on to debut with Boston in 2020 and also saw time with Baltimore in 2022 and the New York Mets in 2023. He hasn't played in the big leagues since that 2023 season, but will patrol the outfield for Panama in a group that also features Puerto Rico, Colombia, Canada and Cuba.







