Fireflies 2026 Tickets on Sale Now

Published on January 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies announced that individual game tickets for the 2026 baseball season are now on sale. This allows fans to purchase tickets for the most in-demand nights of the year, such as Opening Night April 7, Bluey Night and a special United States' 250th birthday July 4 Weekend Celebration presented by SC250.

Coming off the team's first-ever playoff appearance, the 2026 season will be a special season as it marks the 10th anniversary since the franchise came to Segra Park and kick-started the Bull Street District development. The team will celebrate its 10th Anniversary season with a special weekend and festivities throughout its 66-game home schedule. Included in the celebration is the 10th birthday of fan favorite mascot, Mason, Sunday, April 24.

Tickets start at $6 per person and are available at ColumbiaFireflies.com. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets early to save $2 per ticket by purchasing prior to the day of the game.

The first 100 fans who purchase a ticket to a 2026 game will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win seat upgrades and a $100 stadium credit that can be used for food and beverage or merchandise.

Opening day for the Fireflies is 78 days away and will feature over 13 fireworks shows, Friday night giveaways and affordable family fun.

Some can't miss nights for 2026 include:

Opening Night - Tuesday, April 7: Be there for the very first pitch of the 10th anniversary season. The Fireflies are celebrating their history-making 2025 campaign by displaying The Carolina League South Division Championship Banner.

Princesses and Pirates Night presented by South Carolina Department of Social Services - Saturday, April 25: It's a swashbuckling and magical evening! Dress up and meet your favorite royal characters and pirates. Stick around after the final out for fireworks.

Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications - Saturday, May 16: The Force returns to Columbia. Meet characters from the 501st Legion, enter for a chance to win tickets to the upcoming Mandalorian & Grogu movie, and enjoy a galactic fireworks show.

Fourth of July Celebration presented by SC 250 - Saturday, July 4: There is no better place to spend Independence Day. Enjoy America's pastime followed by the biggest, brightest fireworks show of the summer!

Bluey at the Ballpark presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services - Saturday, August 8: Wackadoo! Bring the family to meet everyone's favorite Heeler. It's a guaranteed fun night for the kids, complete with fireworks.

The Columbia Fireflies open its historic 10th anniversary season Tuesday, April 7 against their in-state rival, The Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

For season ticket memberships or ticket information, please visit www.ColumbiaFireflies.com.







