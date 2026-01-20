Crawdads & Spartanburgers Exhibition Returns

Published on January 20, 2026

Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads and Hub City Spartanburgers will once again square off in a two-game exhibition series. The Crawdads will host the first game in Hickory on Monday night at 6pm before the Ranger affiliates move to Spartanburg for game 2 on Tuesday evening.

Tickets are $5 for Monday's game in Hickory.

As a membership benefit, Crawdads season ticket members can get free tickets to the game in Spartanburg. To RSVP for the event members can reach out to John at jellison@hickorycrawdads.com.

Concessions and the Performance Food Group Crawdads Café will be open with the full menu available for food and drinks.

The Crawdads and Spartanburgers played last year, with the Crawdads edging Hub City at the Frans and playing to a draw in an extra-inning duel in Hub City.

The Crawdads will open the season on Thursday, April 2nd at the Frans as the Columbia Fireflies come to town for a three-game series.

Tickets for the regular season will go on sale on Friday, February 13th. Group outings, ticket books, and season tickets are currently on sale.

For more information, please call the 'Dads front office at (828) 322-3000.







