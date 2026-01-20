FredNats Announce Annual Job Fair

Published on January 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to announce the annual job fair for game day positions on Thursday, February 5 from 3-6 p.m. in the Total Property Services Club Level at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The team will be hiring part-time game day employees for a long list of positions ranging from concessions to production to grounds.

On-site interviews will be conducted on a first come, first serve basis. No advance appointments. Applications will be available on site, or download the application using the link below. Applications will not be accepted prior to the job fair. If you can't make it to the job fair, you can drop off your application in the FredNats Front Office beginning Friday, Feb. 6th.

WHAT: FredNats Game Day Employee Job Fair

WHO: FredNats Front Office Staff

WHEN: Thursday, February 5 from 3-6 p.m.

WHERE: Total Property Services Club Level, VACU Stadium

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.







