Wake Forest and NC State to Play Exhibition Game in FBG

Published on September 25, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - ACC rivals Wake Forest and NC State have scheduled an exhibition matchup at Fredericksburg's Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, October 11 at 6:35 p.m. This marks the second time VACU Stadium will host a college game following last Spring's matchup between UVA and Maryland. Wake Forest will be the home team in the game.

The two ACC powerhouses have both been to the College World Series in Omaha in the last five years, with the Demon Deacons making it in 2023, and the Wolfpack appearing in 2021 and 2024. The two programs last met in a three-game series in Raleigh in 2024, which was swept by NC State.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on October 11.

Tickets are available now.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.







Carolina League Stories from September 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.