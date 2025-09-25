The Woodpeckers Standout Stats of 2025

Published on September 25, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Runs Scored

The Woodpeckers scored more runs than any other team in the Carolina this season, plating 639 runs over 132 games, an average of 4.8 per contest. The figure set a new franchise record, topping the 622 runs the Woodpeckers scored as a High-A club in 2019. Caden Powell led the team with 54 runs scored while Jancel Villarroel (45), Max Holy (42), and Esmil Valencia (42) all topped the 40-run mark. Fayetteville's +87 run differential also led all teams across the circuit and the lineup set a single-game record with 20 runs in a game against Carolina on August 15th.

Home Runs

The highest scoring offense in the league was propelled by elite slugging ability. The Woodpeckers swatted a league best 82 home runs, the majority of which (47) came at home. Cam Fisher and Caden Powell tied for the team lead with 10 homers and Cesar Hernandez smashed a career-high nine over 65 games before his season ended prematurely due to injury. Justin Trimble connected for the longest home run of the season, a 460 foot shot over the center field batter's eye against Fredericksburg on June 10th.

Stolen Bases

The Woodpeckers profiled more like the road runners throughout 2025, swiping a league-high 334 stolen bases, the most in any season to date. The 334 steals not only set a new franchise record, but it also marked the most steals by any team in the Carolina League since 2021 when the league switched to the Single-A level. Esmil Valencia led the club with 50 stolen bases and was well on his way to breaking Jackson Loftin's single-season record of 60 before being traded to Miami at the trade deadline.

ERA

The Fayetteville pitching staff prevented earned runs at the best rate in the Carolina League, combining for a 3.66 ERA (465 earned runs in 1,142.0 total innings pitched). Luis Rodriguez led the staff in the first half, registering the lowest qualifying ERA in the entire league at 2.17. Dawil Almonte was the top run preventer out of the bullpen, holding his ERA to just 1.97 over 26 relief appearances. Fayetteville tossed 11 shutouts and the team ERA of 3.66 was the franchise's lowest mark since the inaugural season in 2019 when the staff had a 3.50 figure.

Opponent Average

Opposing bats were held to just a .216 combined batting average over the season, the lowest mark across the Carolina League in 2025. The mark was even lower at home, as Fayetteville's pitching staff held opponents to a .199 average, making Segra Stadium the only ballpark in the league where road teams hit below .200.







