Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Game Postponed
Published on September 25, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Due to the inclement weather forecast for Saturday, September 27, the 17th Annual Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Game has been postponed. A new date for the fall of 2026 will be announced at a later time.
