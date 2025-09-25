Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Game Postponed

Published on September 25, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Due to the inclement weather forecast for Saturday, September 27, the 17th Annual Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Game has been postponed. A new date for the fall of 2026 will be announced at a later time.







Carolina League Stories from September 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.