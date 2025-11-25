Massive Holiday Savings Unveiled

Published on November 25, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Shop and save with our BIGGEST Merch Sale Ever! Go online (or come into the store) and use promo code SAVE50 to unlock 50% OFF * of your purchase! Plus, get FREE SHIPPING on orders over $99. But that's not all...save 25% on all on-field caps!

Sale ends January 7, 2025 at 11:59PM EST.

Additionally, the Pelicans are offering a Holiday Bundle that's the perfect combo this holiday season! The Holiday Bundle includes...

4 ticket vouchers for the 2026 Season

20% off a regularly priced item in the Pelicans Pro Shop (one time use)

Plus, get more with each bundle you purchase!

2 Bundles: A FREE Mystery Winter Hat

3 Bundles: Winter Hat + An On-Field Photo during the 2026 Season

4 Bundles: Winter Hat + Photo + A First Pitch Experience during the 2026 Season

Limited time offer, available while supplies last.

Give the gift of baseball this holiday season, or treat yourself! Click here to learn more about all of our holiday savings.







