FredNats Walked off by Lynchburg to Lose North Division Series

Published on September 11, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals fell 5-4 on a walk-off by the Lynchburg Hillcats on Thursday night at Bank of the James Stadium to lose the 2025 Carolina League North Division Series and see their season come to an end.

The FredNats took a 4-3 lead into the ninth inning and handed the ball to one of their most trustworthy relievers, Merrick Baldo. With runners on first and second with nobody out, Dauri Fernandez popped up his bunt right back to Baldo. The closer pounced off the mound to catch the pop-up and then spun around to try and double up the runner at second, Cannon Peebles.

The problem was that Baldo's throw was a tad wide to the left. It narrowly missed Eli Willits' glove, but hit Peebles' thigh and redirected away from the oncoming center fielder, Brenner Cox. Cox had to react to his left and, despite a dive, couldn't keep the ball in front. It skipped by him and rolled all the way to the wall in center, allowing both runners to score uncontested and Lynchburg to stamp its spot in the 2025 Carolina League Championship Series.

The FredNats lost both games of the Division Series by one run. They led all of professional baseball in the regular season with 13 walk-off wins, but couldn't mount a ninth-inning comeback in game one and fell victim to an opponent's walk-off in game two.

Fredericksburg's season is done and the FredNats will not be able to repeat as Carolina League champions. After a 65-64 regular season, the FredNats went 0-2 in the playoffs for a 65-66 overall record.

Lynchburg will meet the South Division champion, Columbia, in the Championship Series, as the FredNats turn their attention to the 2026 season.







