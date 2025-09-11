Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 9.11 vs Myrtle Beach

The Fireflies play their first playoff game at Segra Park tonight vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans! If Columbia wins, they will clinch their ticket to the Carolina League Championship Series beginning Sunday. If they lose, they will play again tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm.

RHP Kendry Chourio (1-3, 5.16 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with LHP Pierce Coppola (0-0, 2.25 ERA).

Tonight is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday where fans can enjoy $1 Busch Lights and $3 Mystery Margaritas. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will also receive a neon rally towel courtesy of BlueCross BlueShield South Carolina Federal Employee Program. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

ABOUT THE PELICANS:The Pelicans finished the second-half with the Carolina League's best record, a mark of 43-21. The took 14 of 23 regular season games against the Fireflies. Myrtle Beach finished the regular season with the fourth-best batting average of any team in the Carolina League (.243) and the third-highest slugging percentage (.340). They trailed just Carolina (.359) and Salem (.347) in the latter category. The Pelicans were led by Matt Halbach, who had 67 RBI in the regular season--the third most in the circuit. Halbach also tallied nine homers as he finished eighth in extra-base hits (32). Ty Southisene helped the club set the table. He was fourth in the league in on-base percentage with a .387 mark thanks in part to 62 walks this season.

ABOUT THE FIREFLIES: The Fireflies clinched a first-half playoff berth as a host of four teams were within a pair of games of eachother heading into the final week of the half. A couple of individuals paved the way for Columbia's success this season. Asbel Gonzalez set franchise records in steals (78) and runs scored (82). Ramon Ramirez took advantage of him being on-base, leading the club with 11 homers and 56 RBI. Dash Albus finished 2nd in the circuit in wins (9) and fifth in saves (6).

GAME ONE'S STORY: After David Shields allowed the first three batters to reach against him and the Pelicans took a 1-0 lead in the first inning Tuesday at Pelicans Ballpark, the story shifted to Columbia's success. Shields retired 15 of the 16 next batters he faced and Kamden Edge and Augusto Mendieta combined to work four perfect innings to keep The Pelicans at bay. The Fireflies pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts and no walks while allowing just three hits. Luke Nowak got Columbia on the board to tie the game in the fourth. The outfielder tripled and came around on a Jose Cerice groundout to tie the game. In the sixth, Ramon Ramirez reached on an error and Stone Russell doubled to bring him home to give Columbia a 2-1 advantage. The Pelicans walked the bases loaded in the seventh and a Cerice groundout and Ramirez sac fly scored Tyriq Kemp and Asbel Gonzalez to give the Fireflies the final runs of the game. Columbia outhit Myrtle Beach 6-3, but finished 1-12 with runners in scoring position. The Pelicans also struggled with runners at second and third. Myrtle Beach was 1-8 with RISP, and that one hit came in the first with no one out. Both teams committed one error in the field, but Myrtle Beach's cost the team a run.

IT'S NOT ABOUT HOW YOU START THE SEASON, IT'S ABOUT HOW YOU FINISH: The Fireflies won the South Division First-Half Title to give the team their first chance at a post-season game in franchise history. To win a Carolina League Championship, the Fireflies need to win a pair of best-of-three, game series. The first is against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Game Two is at Segra Park Thursday, September 11 at 7:05 pm. If necessary, the two teams will play Game Three at Segra Park Friday, September 12 at 7:05 pm. If the club wins that series, it will play the winner of the North Division Playoff Series between Fredericksburg and Lynchburg. Game One of the Championship Series will take place Sunday, September 14 on the road. Game Two of the Championship Series would take place at Segra Park Tuesday, September 16. If Necesary, Game Three would be at Segra Park Wednesday, September 17.

