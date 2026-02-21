FredNats Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule and Single-Game Tickets

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - The Fredericksburg Nationals are thrilled to announce the jam-packed 2026 promotional schedule, bringing unique and special experiences each night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The best and most affordable entertainment destination in the greater Fredericksburg area is getting even better with a record number of giveaways (20), firework shows (15) and bobbleheads (5) throughout the season.

Ticket deals are also running throughout the season, including $8 field level tickets throughout April and May, and in the summer months, field level tickets will start at $13, well below the average field level ticket price for MiLB. The FredNats are committed to being the most affordable entertainment destination in the area.

Single-game tickets are on sale as of 8 a.m. today (Saturday, February 21) both online and in-person at the Rappahannock Goodwill Stadium Box Office, which is open today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The full promotional schedule is now live at frednats.com. Here are the highlights:

$2 Tuesdays presented by Mike's Custom Golf Cars return, with $2 seated tickets returning as well as $2 tacos. This is a change from previous years, where $2 tickets were standing room only. This year, all $2 tickets will have a specific field level seat.

Goodwill Wednesdays are also back, presented by the Rappahannock Goodwill industries. Bark in the Park presented by St. Francis Animal Hospital also returns each Wednesday excluding Education Days.

Tasty/Thirsty Thursdays are back with a new sponsor, Bold Rock. $2 and $5 drink specials return, as do $3 hot dogs, popcorn and ice cream. Adults Run the Bases also return after each Thursday game.

Firework Fridays are back and better than ever. After each Friday home game, stay in your seat as we light up the sky with the most spectacular firework shows in Virginia week after week. The FredNats will also be wearing the Frogs or Fundadores alter ego uniforms.

Saturdays continue to be theme nights, with the FredNats wearing specialty themed jerseys several Saturdays throughout the year, which are listed below. New additions this year include Casino Night, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Toy Story, Backyard Baseball and Barbie. Back by popular demand are Star Wars, Harry Potter and In Our Baseball Era night.

Sundays have rebranded to Honoring our Heroes Sunday, still presented by founding partner SimVentions. There is a giveaway scheduled each Sunday home game throughout the season, in addition to several Saturday giveaways. The giveaway schedule is listed below.

Each giveaway goes to the first 1,000 fans through the gates. Dates and items are as follows:

Friday, April 3 (Opening Night): Rally Towels presented by Ray's Siding Co.

Saturday, April 4: Magnet Schedule presented by Cladda Veterinary Emergency Team

Sunday, April 5: FredNats Hockey Jersey presented by F.H. Furr

Sunday, April 19: Eli Willits bobblehead presented by Ray's Siding Co.

Sunday, May 3: FredNats Tumbler presented by Pepsi

Sunday, May 17: Cristhian Vaquero bobblehead presented by Total Property Services

Saturday, June 6: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles jersey presented by Mary Washington Healthcare

Sunday, June 7: MYSTERY BOBBLEHEAD

Sunday, June 21: MYSTERY BOBBLEHEAD

Sunday, June 28: Replica Jersey presented by Colonial Internal Medicine Associates

Friday, July 17: Five Chophouse Replica jersey

Saturday, July 18: Pablo Sanchez Backyard Baseball bobblehead presented by Virginia Landscape Management

Sunday, July 19: FredNats Patriotic Pajama Pants presented by Bold Rock

Saturday, July 25: Barbie Game Day™ Hat presented by Colonial Internal Medicine Associates

Sunday, July 26: Frogs Hawaiian Shirt presented by Pohanka Nissan Hyundai

Saturday, August 8: Harry Potter™ jersey presented by Bowhead

Sunday, August 9: Patriotic replica jersey presented by Virginia Credit Union

Sunday, August 23: Football jersey presented by Express Oil & Tire Engineers

Saturday, September 5: FredNats Team Photo

Sunday, September 6: Diamond the Bat Dog bobblehead presented by Off-Leash K9 Dog Training

Saturday theme nights are as follows:

April 4: Easter Egg Bash presented by the City of Fredericksburg

April 18: Casino night presented by Cider Labs - with postgame fireworks

May 2: Jim O'Heir appearance from NBC's "Parks and Recreation"

May 16: Star Wars night presented by the Rappahannock Area YMCA - postgame jersey auction

June 6: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle night presented by Germanna Foundation

June 20: In Our Baseball Era night presented by Pohanka Nissan Hyundai - postgame fireworks

June 27: Toy Story night presented by Rappahannock Electric Cooperative - postgame jersey auction benefitting Sunshine Baseball League

July 18: Backyard Baseball night presented by Virginia Landscape Management - postgame jersey auction benefitting FredNats Foundation

July 25: Barbie Game Day™ presented by Colonial Internal Medicine Associates

August 8: Harry Potter night (Special 25th Anniversary edition) presented by the Rappahannock Area YMCA - postgame jersey auction

August 22: MYSTERY CHARACTER APPEARANCE

September 5: Crayola x Cancer Awareness night presented by Mary Washington Healthcare - postgame jersey auction

Additionally, the Fredericksburg Frog nights are as follows:

Friday, April 17

Friday, May 15

Friday, June 19

Friday, July 24

Friday, August 21

And last but not least, the Fundadores de Fredericksburg nights:

Friday, May 1

Friday, June 5

Friday, June 26

Friday, August 7

Friday, September 4

The full promotional schedule is available at FredNats.com, and single-game tickets are now on sale online and at the stadium box office.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.







