Ortuño Added from ACL Brewers

Published on September 2, 2025

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced move includes the addition of INF Juan Ortuño from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players and 7 players on the injured list.

In summary: 9/2: INF Juan Ortuño added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

Ortuño will wear #6







