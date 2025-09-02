Salem Red Sox Release 2026 Home Schedule

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox have released their 2026 home schedule, complete with 66 games at Salem Memorial Ballpark during the 2026 season, the 18th season as a Boston Red Sox affiliate. While the 2026 season schedule is set, fans can look forward to an exciting new era as the team unveils their rebrand during a Launch Party set for November 8th. The new identity will reflect both the spirit of southwest Virginia and the fun of Minor League Baseball.

The Red Sox home opener at Carilion Clinic Field is set for Thursday, April 2 against the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles). The Red Sox open against the Shorebirds in a 3-game series from April 2-4. A total of 10 homestands make up the home slate in Virginia's Championship City, with a 9-game series (across 10 days) from April 3-12 and a 9-game series (across 10 days) from July 17-26. Salem Memorial Ballpark hosts 35 weekend games in 2026.

"We are excited to release our 2026 home schedule, as we gear up for an exciting finish to our 2025 season here in Salem," said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "With a few home games remaining this season, it's a great time to enjoy the final moments of Salem Red Sox baseball while we look ahead to the next chapter of baseball in the Roanoke Valley."

The Battle of 460 is set as the Red Sox host the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Guardians), a regional rival, during the final home game series (September 1-6).

Other opponents returning to Salem include Wilson Warbirds (Milwaukee Brewers), Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals), Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers), Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros), Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs), and Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves).

