Mudcats Take Series Opener at Fredericksburg

Published on September 2, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Carolina Mudcats built a 9-0 lead on Tuesday night and held on to defeat the Fredericksburg Nationals 9-5 in the series opener at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Carolina (30-29 second half // 66-56 overall) was already leading 1-0 when they opened the flood gates in the second inning, scoring four times in the frame highlighted by a bases loaded walk to Brady Ebel and an RBI double off the bat of Eric Bitonti as the Mudcats built a 5-0 advantage.

After added a pair of insurance runs in the third, Carolina cashed in again when Filippo Di Turi laced a two-run single to give the Mudcats the 9-0 cushion.

Fredericksburg (31-27 // 61-62) got the offense going in the bottom of the seventh inning with five runs. Nick Peoples delivered the big blow, a two-run home run to left centerfield, his seventh longball of the season which pulled the Nationals to within four at 9-5.

The Nationals would threaten again in the ninth inning, putting a pair of runners on base but Ethan Petry grounded into a double play to end the game and give the Mudcats the series opening victory.

Melvin Hernandez (W, 10-5) became the first Mudcat since Nelson Hernandez in 2019 to reach double-figure victories as he worked 5.2 scoreless innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

The series continues Wednesday morning with first pitch slated for 11:05 a.m. The Mudcats will send RHP Bryce Meccage (1-4, 4.41) to the mound while Fredericksburg counters with LHP Liam Sullivan (1-2, 3.51).

