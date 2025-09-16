Mudcats Well Represented on Carolina League Postseason All-Star Team

Published on September 16, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - Minor League Baseball and the Carolina League announced the 2025 postseason awards and All-Star Team on Tuesday, with the Carolina Mudcats well represented as Eric Bitonti, Luis Pena, Melvin Hernandez and Jesus Made were all selected to the squad following stellar seasons.

Bitonti, a third-round selection of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023, showcased his power in 2025 as the 19-year-old led the Carolina League with 19 home runs and 77 RBI, playing in 118 games for the Mudcats.

Pena, ranked as the number two prospect in the Brewers organization by MLB Pipeline, saw action in 71 games for Carolina and hit a team-best .308 with 6 home runs, 52 RBI and 41 stolen bases before earning a promotion to A+ Wisconsin.

Hernandez dazzled on the mound for the Mudcats, leading the Carolina League in multiple categories including ERA (2.00), innings pitched (121.2), WHIP (0.99) and batting average against (.217). The right-hander also finished second in the league in wins (10) and fifth in strikeouts (97).

Made, MLB Pipeline's number five prospect and the top prospect in the Brewers system, was also named the Carolina League's Top MLB Prospect and was also selected as the top utility player in the League. The 18-year-old infielder posted a slash line of .267/.354/736 with 4 home runs, 53 RBI and 40 stolen bases in 83 games with the Mudcats before being promoted to A+ Wisconsin and finishing the season with Double-A Biloxi.

The Mudcats concluded the 2025 season with a 68-60 record, marking their seventh straight winning campaign.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.