Mudcats Close 35th and Final Season with Victory at Fredericksburg

Published on September 7, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Carolina Mudcats concluded their 35th and final season with a 6-3 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Sunday afternoon at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Carolina (32-32 second half // 68-60 overall) held a 3-2 lead when they came to the plate in the sixth inning and put the game away with three runs in the frame highlighted by a two-run single from Yannic Walther which help extend the Mudcats lead to 6-2.

Fredericksburg (35-29 // 65-64) got a run back in the seventh on a Luke Dickerson groundout for the final margin of 6-3.

Carlos Carra (W, 1-1) earned the victory by tossing five innings, allowing two runs and fanning six and Jose Nova (S, 5) notched the save with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Mudcats finish the season 68-60 overall and had numerous league leaders including:

Eric Bitonti: 1st HR (19), 1st RBI (77) and 1st TB (180)

Melvin Hernandez: 1st ERA (2.00), T-1st wins (10), 1st innings pitched (121.2), 1st average against (.217), 1st WHIP (0.99) and 5th in strikeouts (97).

Additionally, the Carolina Mudcats finish their 35-year run with an all-time record of 2,260-2,409 including a pair of Southern League Championships in 1995 and 2003.

Finally, the 2025 campaign marked the fifth consecutive winning season for the organization.

