RiverDogs Offense Explodes in Season-Ending Win

Published on September 7, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Hickory, NC - The Charleston RiverDogs lit up the scoreboard with 12 runs on 15 hits to close the season with a 12-8 victory over Hickory on Sunday afternoon at LP Frans Stadium.

With the win, Charleston finishes the campaign 68-62 - their fifth consecutive winning season.

Connor Hujsak, Tom Poole and Felix Cotes highlighted the offensive onslaught, as all three racked up three-hit, multi-RBI games.

The RiverDogs opened a 3-1 advantage through two innings. In the first, Poole drove in Hujsak on an RBI single. After Hickory drew even in the bottom of the first, Charleston regained the lead on RBI knocks from Cotes and Narciso Polanco.

Charleston starter Ryan Andrade capped off his season with a strong effort, finishing five innings charged for two earned runs while striking out five batters without a walk.

Hickory scored in the fifth and sixth to draw within a run, narrowing the advantage to 4-3.

Hujsak boosted the lead back to two, smashing a solo home run for the second straight game in the seventh inning.

In the eighth, the RiverDogs blew the game open, setting a new season high for runs in an inning with seven.

Ricardo Gonzalez opened the rally with a walk, Jose Perez walked and Derek Datil poked a single of his own to load the bags for Cotes. The lefty cleared the bases with a 3-RBI double to balloon the lead to 8-3.

Later in the frame, Hujsak lined an RBI single back to the pitcher which pushed in Cotes, swelling the advantage to 9-3.

Poole capped the rally with a three-run home run to right field - joining Hujsak in homering in back-to-back games to close the season - making it 12-3 Charleston.

Hickory attempted to crawl back, scoring four runs in the eighth and one in the ninth to chop the lead to 12-8.

Kaleb Corbett ended the contest, leaving a runner on to close the win.

The RiverDogs return to action on April 2, 2026, hosting the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Opening Day at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. 2026 game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.







Carolina League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.