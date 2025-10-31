Former RiverDogs Manager Blake Butera Tabbed to Manage Washington Nationals

Charleston, SC - Former RiverDogs manager Blake Butera, who guided the team to league titles in 2021 and 2022, has been hired as the manager of the Washington Nationals. At 33, Butera is set to become the youngest MLB manager since 1972.

Butera is the third former RiverDogs skipper to land a Major League managing job, joining Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays, 2019-2022) and Carlos Mendoza (Mets, 2024-present). Former Rainbows manager Dave Trembley went on to manage the Orioles (2007-2010). Former RiverDogs players Rocco Baldelli (Twins, 2018-2025) and Matt Quatraro (Royals, 2023-present) also went on to manage after their time in the Lowcountry.

In his two seasons at the helm in Charleston, Butera racked up a record of 170-82 - the best record of any team in Minor League Baseball in that span. The team's 88-44 record in 2022 led the Minors in winning percentage (.667) and set a franchise wins record.

The RiverDogs' championship in 2021 was the city's first professional baseball championship since 1922.

After his two seasons as manager, Butera was named the Rays' senior player development director. Prior to his time in Charleston, Butera opened his managerial career as the skipper of the Hudson Valley Renegades in 2018 - the Rays' class-A affiliate and fellow Goldklang Group team at the time.

"Our organization has had a front row seat to Blake's development within professional baseball," RiverDogs owner and Vice Chairman, Jeff Goldklang said. "From his first day on the job as a 25-year-old manager for our ball club in Hudson Valley, through the championship years at the helm of the RiverDogs, Blake has established a level of leadership that is almost unparalleled at this point in a career. His teams do the right things, the right way. And they always win. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to Blake and his wonderful family. Well deserved!"

"We couldn't be happier for Blake and his family," RiverDogs president and General Manager Dave Echols said. "Beyond managing incredibly successful teams, Blake is a first-class person and was wonderful to work with during his time in Charleston. We look forward to watching his success in the big leagues."

In his two seasons at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, Butera guided the opening stages of many big-league careers, including Carson Williams, who earned the MiLB Gold Glove award at shortstop in 2022.

Upon his first Major League game, Butera will be the youngest MLB manager since Frank Quilici managed the Twins at 33 years and 27 days old in 1972.







