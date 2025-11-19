RiverDogs, Anastopoulo Law Firm to Present Check to Leveling the Fields Thursday

Charleston, SC - Following a successful first season of charitable partnership, the RiverDogs and their community partner Anastopoulo Law Firm will present Leveling the Fields with a donation on Thursday evening.

The presentation is part of Leveling the Fields' Meet & Greet event from 6-9 p.m. at the Mudhouse (375 King Street).

Leveling the Fields provides opportunities and resources for girls to get involved with sports through after school programs in Charleston.

The donation is the culmination of the first season of the RiverDogs' and Anastopoulo Law Firm's "Partners in Safety" partnership, which helps make Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park safer through initiatives such as new protective netting from foul pole to foul pole, which was installed before the 2025 season.

As a result of fewer foul balls entering the stands for souvenirs, ALF doled out more than 1,200 souvenir baseballs to fans throughout the year. The firm also pledged a $10 donation for every announced foul ball at 2025 home games to Leveling the Fields for protective equipment for their programs, which includes softball, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, soccer and basketball.

This season's total donation is $5,180, which will be presented by staff members from the RiverDogs and Anastopoulo Law Firm. The check presentation will occur at approximately 7 p.m..

Due to its success, the program will continue into the 2026 season and beyond.

About Leveling the Fields

Leveling the Fields is a Charleston 501 (c) (3) nonprofit that is on a mission to get more girls into sports, as they are a catalyst for leadership. Their current Empower Play program addresses the three main obstacles preventing girls from participating - access, options, and cost. With several initiatives on its roadmap, LTF plans to expand to all Title 1 Schools and then statewide.







