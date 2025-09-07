Shorebirds Season Finale vs. Hillcats Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather
Published on September 7, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: Today's Shorebirds game (September 7) against the Lynchburg Hillcats has officially been canceled due to inclement weather.
Fans who purchased tickets to today's game, September 7, can exchange their tickets for any home game in 2026, exclusions apply. Tickets can be exchanged once individual tickets for the 2026 season go on sale, and the Shorebirds will provide separate communication once tickets are able to be exchanged.
For any groups in attendance at today's game (September 7), your Shorebirds ticket representative will reach out with the next steps for you and your group. If you have any questions, please contact the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112.
Thank you for your support of Shorebirds baseball this season, and we can't wait for Opening Day of the 2026 season! Go Shorebirds!
