Delmarva Denied Second Straight Ninth-Inning Comeback
Published on September 4, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (50-78, 23-39) were defeated by the Lynchburg Hillcats (69-58, 28-33) on Thursday by a final score of 2-1.
The Hillcats scored the first run of the game on an RBI groundout by Riley Nelson in the third inning, making it 1-0 Lynchburg.
Delmarva tied the game in the bottom of the third with a solo home run by Cobb Hightower, his first long ball as a Shorebird, making the score 1-1.
Brandon Downer delivered another strong start for Delmarva as he threw five innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three.
His mound opponent, Melkis Hernandez, was also effective on the mound as he threw six innings, allowing just one run on one hit while striking out eight batters.
With the score still tied at 1-1 in the ninth, Lynchburg took the lead on an RBI single by Tyler Howard to put the Hillcats ahead 2-1.
The Shorebirds made noise in the bottom of the ninth as they put two runners on with one out, but Zane Petty navigated through the rest of the inning for Lynchburg, and they held on to win 2-1.
Keegan Zinn (2-0) secured the win for Lynchburg, while Bryan Bautista (3-3) suffered the loss for Delmarva. Zane Petty (2) recorded the final three outs to earn the save.
The Shorebirds will attempt to even the series again on Friday, with Carson Dorsey taking the mound against Jervis Alfaro for the Hillcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.
Carolina League Stories from September 4, 2025
- FredNats Split Doubleheader with Carolina, Magic Number Down to One - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Fireflies Edge Pelicans 4-3 to Take Series Lead - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Mudcats Split Doubleheader with Fredericksburg - Carolina Mudcats
- Fireflies Rally Late to Beat Pelicans 4-3 - Columbia Fireflies
- Delmarva Denied Second Straight Ninth-Inning Comeback - Delmarva Shorebirds
- RiverDogs, Crawdads Canceled on Thursday - Charleston RiverDogs
- Thursday's Game vs. Charleston Cancelled - Hickory Crawdads
- Joey Oakie Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Woodpeckers 2026 Schedule Released - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 9.4 at Myrtle Beach - Columbia Fireflies
- 2026 Schedule Released - Hickory Crawdads
- Eight Unanswered Runs Plague Red Sox in 8-2 Loss to Fayetteville - Salem Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.