Delmarva Denied Second Straight Ninth-Inning Comeback

Published on September 4, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (50-78, 23-39) were defeated by the Lynchburg Hillcats (69-58, 28-33) on Thursday by a final score of 2-1.

The Hillcats scored the first run of the game on an RBI groundout by Riley Nelson in the third inning, making it 1-0 Lynchburg.

Delmarva tied the game in the bottom of the third with a solo home run by Cobb Hightower, his first long ball as a Shorebird, making the score 1-1.

Brandon Downer delivered another strong start for Delmarva as he threw five innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three.

His mound opponent, Melkis Hernandez, was also effective on the mound as he threw six innings, allowing just one run on one hit while striking out eight batters.

With the score still tied at 1-1 in the ninth, Lynchburg took the lead on an RBI single by Tyler Howard to put the Hillcats ahead 2-1.

The Shorebirds made noise in the bottom of the ninth as they put two runners on with one out, but Zane Petty navigated through the rest of the inning for Lynchburg, and they held on to win 2-1.

Keegan Zinn (2-0) secured the win for Lynchburg, while Bryan Bautista (3-3) suffered the loss for Delmarva. Zane Petty (2) recorded the final three outs to earn the save.

The Shorebirds will attempt to even the series again on Friday, with Carson Dorsey taking the mound against Jervis Alfaro for the Hillcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.