Fireflies Rally Late to Beat Pelicans 4-3

Published on September 4, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Bryson Dudley

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Bryson Dudley(Columbia Fireflies)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Fireflies rallied late behind 6.1 scoreless innings from the bullpen to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4-3 at Pelicans Ballpark Thursday night.

The Fireflies started their rally in the sixth. JC Vanek drew a two out walk to spark the rally. After that, Connor Rasmussen lifted a double to the left-center gap to tie the game 3-3.

After that, both teams were scoreless until the top of the ninth. Asbel Gonzalez legged out his second two bagger of the night to set the table for Luke Nowak. The left fielder sprinted out an infield single bounced to first. On the play, Gonzalez motored around from second to push The Fireflies in front 4-3. It was Ethan Bell's (L, 1-4) first inning in relief.

Columbia stormed ahead in the top of the third inning. Connor Rasmussen started the rally with an infield single. Next, Tyriq Kemp floated a base knock to center. After an Asbel Gonzalez walk, the bases were loaded for Luke Nowak. The Left fielder scorched a single to the left field corner to plate the two runners and give Columbia a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the third, Myrtle Beach dealt a counter strike. The Fireflies walked four batters and surrendered three runs. Alexey Lumpuy started the action with a single that plated Ty Southisene. After that, Matt Halbach drilled a sacrifice fly to center to tie the game. Angel Cepeda had a base knock after that to score Lumpuy and give the Pelicans a 3-2 advantage.

Blake Wolters was pulled in the third. He finished with 2.2 innings and allowed three runs off three hits and five walks before he gave the ball to Yimi Presinal. The righty stranded a pair of inherited runners before he worked two scoreless to keep Columbia close. Next up, Kamden Edge stranded a pair of baserunners before he went two scoreless. Finally, Bryson Dudley (W, 2-0) worked 2.1 innings with five strikeouts to get the win.

All-in-all, the bullpen went 6.1 innings Thursday. The unit allowed one hit, struck out 15 and held the Pelicans without a run scored.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Pelicans Ballpark at 7:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (1-4, 6.62 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with LHP Victor Zarrage (1-1, 4.26 ERA).

Columbia will play their first home playoff game at Segra Park Thursday, September 11 at 7:05 pm. The night is presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, who will give away neon rally towels to the first 1,000 in attendance. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.