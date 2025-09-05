RiverDogs, Crawdads Canceled on Thursday
Published on September 4, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Hickory, NC - The RiverDogs contest with the Hickory Crawdads scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 4 at LP Frans Stadium has been canceled due to inclement weather.
The contest will not be rescheduled, as both teams are out of playoff contention.
The clubs will continue their season-ending series on Friday, with first pitch set for 7:00 pm.
