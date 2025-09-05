RiverDogs, Crawdads Canceled on Thursday

Published on September 4, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Hickory, NC - The RiverDogs contest with the Hickory Crawdads scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 4 at LP Frans Stadium has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The contest will not be rescheduled, as both teams are out of playoff contention.

The clubs will continue their season-ending series on Friday, with first pitch set for 7:00 pm.







Carolina League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.