Eight Unanswered Runs Plague Red Sox in 8-2 Loss to Fayetteville

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (53-73, 27-35) dropped their final Wednesday game of the season, falling 8-2 to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (68-60, 32-30) at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

After a Labor Day win opened the series, both clubs came in well-rested following Tuesday's off day. Salem carried that momentum into the early innings, striking first against Fayetteville starter Cole Hertzler. The right-hander, a former Liberty Flame, was making his return after missing the last 138 days due to injury, and the Sox capitalized on some early rust.

In the second inning, Gerardo Rodriguez singled and Skylar King was hit by a pitch to put two aboard for D'Angelo Ortiz. A low fastball skipped past catcher Yosweld Vasquez and rolled to the backstop. Both runners advanced, but Rodriguez noticed no one covering home and dashed all the way from second to score, giving Salem a 1-0 lead on a wild pitch.

An inning later, Yoeilin Cespedes drew a walk and came around to score when Frederik Jimenez ripped a double down the left-field line off reliever Jhoster Baez. That made it 2-0 Salem, but it would be the last hit the Sox managed for the next five innings as Fayetteville pitching settled in.

Red Sox starter Alex Bouchard ran into trouble in the fourth. After a leadoff walk to Caden Powell, Vasquez doubled home a run, and a grounder to third was mishandled by Ortiz, allowing another to score and tying the game 2-2. That frame closed the book on Bouchard's final outing of 2025. The right-hander went 3.2 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs, and three walks with one strikeout in a no-decision.

Fayetteville grabbed its first lead in the sixth when Kyle Walker lined an RBI single off Adam Bates to make it 3-2. Salem stayed within striking distance until the ninth, when the Woodpeckers blew it wide open. Facing Bates for a fifth inning, Fayetteville plated five runs on four hits, highlighted by RBIs from Zach Daudet, Vasquez, and Alberto Hernandez, putting the game out of reach at 8-2.

The Woodpeckers bullpen was outstanding. Middle reliever Joan Ogando earned the win, tossing four hitless innings in relief while striking out six and allowing only one baserunner on a Jimenez walk. Eurys Martich then recorded the final six outs to notch his first save of the season.

Bates, meanwhile, was saddled with the loss despite shouldering a massive workload. The Sydney, Australia native threw 96 pitches-the most by any Salem pitcher this season-over 4.2 innings, yielding five hits, four runs (three earned), and three walks while striking out five.

Despite the defeat, Rodriguez provided a bright spot for Salem defensively. The catcher threw out a runner for the second straight game, continuing to showcase his arm. Since joining Salem on August 5, Rodriguez has thrown out 13 of 45 attempted base stealers (28.8%) in just 11 starts. His 13 caught stealings are the most in the Carolina League by any catcher with fewer than 20 Single-A games behind the plate.

Fayetteville outhit Salem 11-4 and evened the series at a game apiece.

The set continues Thursday night for the final Thirsty Thursday of the season. The Red Sox will take the field as the Salem BeerMongers one last time in 2025, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Jesus Travieso is scheduled to make the start for Salem.







