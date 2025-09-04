2026 Schedule Released

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads have announced their 2026 schedule featuring 132 games, split with 66 home and 66 road games.

Opening Weekend will begin on Thursday, April 2nd at LP Frans Stadium. The Crawdads will round out the three game series with games Friday and Saturday before off an off day for Easter Sunday on the 5th and a travel day on Monday, April 6th.

The 'Dads are set to start the season at home for the first time since 2023. They are also slated to finish the year at the Frans.

The Crawdads will play every opponent in the Carolina League in 2026, although Fredericksburg is the lone team not scheduled to visit Hickory in the regular season. The Crawdads will visit every division rival save Fayetteville. In all, the Crawdads will travel 4,196 miles next season, which is just over 400 miles less than they accrued during the 2025 campaign.

Season memberships and ticket books are available now. Group and hospitality areas will go on sale later in the fall.

Game times and the promotional calendar will be announced at later dates.

Crawdads 2026 opponents include:

vs Northern Division - 57 Games (27 Home, 30 Away)

vs. Carolina- 9 Games (3 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Delmarva - 12 Games (6 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Fayetteville - 6 Games (6 Home, 0 Away)

vs. Fredericksburg - 6 Games (0 Home, 6 Away)

vs Lynchburg - 12 Games (6 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Salem - 12 Games (6 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Southern Division - 75 Games (39 Home, 36 Away)

vs. Augusta - 12 Games (6 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Columbia- 15 Games (9 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Charleston - 12 Games (6 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Kannapolis - 18 Games (6 Home, 12 Away)

vs. Myrtle Beach - 18 Games (12 Home, 6 Away)

Dates are subject to change.







