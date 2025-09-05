Fireflies Edge Pelicans 4-3 to Take Series Lead

Published on September 4, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Columbia Fireflies 4-3 on Thursday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

In the third inning, Luke Nowak singled to score Connor Rasmussen and Tyriq Kemp, giving the Columbia Fireflies (27-34, 63-64) a 2-0 lead.

Alexey Lumpuy singled to plate Ty Southisene, Matt Halbach hit a sacrifice fly to score Jose Escobar, and Angel Cepeda singled to drive in Lumpuy, putting the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (42-20, 67-59) ahead 3-2.

Rasmussen doubled to score JC Vanek in the sixth inning, tying the game at 3-3.

Nowak singled to score Asbel Gonzalez in the ninth inning, securing a 4-3 lead for Columbia. Gonzalez was able to evade the tag at home plate, scoring from second on an infield single hit to first base.

Bryson Dudley (2-0) earned the win for the Fireflies, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings, while Blake Wolters, Yimi Presinal, and Kamden Edge combined for 6.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned).

Ethan Bell (1-4) took the loss for the Pelicans, allowing one run in 1.0 inning, with Pierce Coppola, Landon Ginn, and Noah Edders conceding three runs combined.

Angel Cepeda led the Pelicans, going 2-for-3 with one RBI, while Jose Escobar (1-for-4), Alexey Lumpuy (1-for-4, one RBI) and Jairo Diaz (0-for-2) contributed. The Pelicans went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 runners on base, while the Fireflies went 2-for-8, leaving eight. Luke Nowak (2-for-4, three RBIs) and Connor Rasmussen (2-for-4) led the Fireflies' offense.

The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Friday, September 5th at 7:05 E.T. LHP Victor Zarraga (1-1, 4.26) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Jose Gutierrez (1-4, 6.62) for Columbia.







