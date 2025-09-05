Joey Oakie Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

Published on September 4, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Minor League Baseball announced that Lynchburg Hillcats Starting Pitcher, Joey Oakie, was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week on Sept. 1.

Oakie boasted his best outing of the season, working a full five innings of work while striking out 11. In addition, he did not allow a hit or a run in his start versus the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Since being named Pitcher of the Week, Oakie followed with another dominant performance, striking out 11 for his second straight start. Though he allowed one hit, he did not allow a run against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

Oakie sits as the Cleveland Guardians 17th best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Since joining Lynchburg, he's appeared in six outings, boasting a 1-1 record with a 2.22 ERA and 31 strikeouts.

The Hillcats remain on the road this week against the Shorebirds, waiting on their foe for the Carolina League Playoffs. They will return home on September 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium for their home playoff matchup. Tickets are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.







