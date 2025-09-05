Mudcats Split Doubleheader with Fredericksburg

Published on September 4, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Carolina Mudcats and Fredericksburg Nationals split a doubleheader on Thursday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium with Carolina claiming game one 5-1 and Fredericksburg winning the nightcap 7-3.

GAME ONE

Carolina (31-29 second half // 67-57 overall) wasted no time getting on the board as Eric Bitonti cranked a two-run home run in the top of the first that vaulted the Mudcats in front 2-0.

In the third, the Mudcats extended the lead, scoring three times highlighted by RBI hits from Brady Ebel, Handelfry Encarnacion and Kevin Garcia to stretch the lead to 5-0.

Fredericksburg (32-28 // 62-63) scored their only run of the game in the last of the seventh inning when Kevin Bazzell grounded out to bring home the run for the 5-1 final margin.

Joshua Quezada (W, 1-1) worked three innings out of the bullpen, allowing one run and fanning six to earn the victory for the Mudcats.

GAME TWO

With the game square at two, Fredericksburg (33-28 second half // 63-63 overall) broke through in the fourth when Ethan Petry blasted a two-run home run to give the Nationals a 4-2 lead.

In the fifth inning, the Nationals added on with back-to-back extra base hits from Rafael Ramirez and Randal Diaz to extend the advantage to 5-2.

Carolina (31-30 second half // 67-58 overall) charged back in the fifth scoring a run when Josiah Ragsdale was issued a bases loaded walk to trim the deficit to 5-3. However, that would be as close as the Mudcats would get as Ryan Minckler (W, 4-6) came into the game with the bases loaded and one out but struck out back-to-back hitters to preserve the 5-3 cushion.

Fredericksburg added a pair of big insurance runs in the seventh when Jorgelys Mota clobbered a two-run home run over the wall in left field for a 7-3 Nationals lead.

The series continues Friday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. with Carolina sending RHP Miqueas Mercedes (0-0, 21.81) to the mound while RHP Bryan Polanco (7-8, 3.92) will provide the opposition for Fredericksburg.

