Thursday's Game vs. Charleston Cancelled
Published on September 4, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - Thursday night's game against the Charleston RiverDogs has been cancelled due to storms. It will not be made up.
Fans with tickets from Thursday's game can exchange them for one of the remaining games this weekend or can redeem them for a home game in April or May of 2026.
Friday's game is still on at 7pm.
