Woodpeckers 2026 Schedule Released

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers released their 2026 regular season schedule today, with Opening Day slated for Friday, April 3rd when the visiting Wilson Warbirds come to Segra Stadium. This will be the first game in Wilson Warbirds history as the team will play its first season in the Carolina League after relocating from Zebulon as the now defunct Carolina Mudcats. The Woodpeckers will play 66 home games during the 2026 season and another 66 games on the road.

The 2026 season will be the 7th season for the Fayetteville franchise. The Woodpeckers will face many familiar foes at home throughout the season. Along with Opening Weekend, the Wilson Warbirds will come back for six more games starting May 8th. Other home matchups for 2026 include series against the Augusta GreenJackets, Charleston RiverDogs, Columbia Fireflies, Delmarva Shorebirds, Fredericksburg Nationals, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Lynchburg Hillcats, Myrtle Beach Pelicans, and Salem. Salem will announce a rebrand including a new nickname prior to the 2026 season.

The Woodpeckers open their season with nine straight games at home, including the Opening Weekend series against Wilson followed by six games against Charleston. The club will play 18 games at home in the month of June, making it the busiest month on the calendar. Key dates for the regular season include home games during the Dogwood Festival Weekend (April 24 - 26), Mother's Day (May 10th), Memorial Day Weekend (May 22 - 24), & Father's Day (June 21st). The team is on the road for the July 4th weekend, but Segra Stadium will host a soon-to-be announced 4th of July event.

Games times will be announced at a future date. Season Tickets and flex plans can be purchased right now by calling our front office at 910-339-1989 and will be available online in the coming week. Being a Season Ticket Holder provides you with the biggest savings on tickets and great benefits.







