Top Players from 2025: Infielders/Catchers

Published on October 2, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Drew Brutcher - INF

Drew Brutcher joined the Astros farm system by way of the Ogden Raptors and the independent Pioneer League. He broke onto the affiliated ball scene with a league best .330 batting average over 54 games, tallying 65 hits, 15 doubles, 27 RBI and a .429 OBP. Brutcher was the first Fayetteville hitter in franchise history to win a first-half batting title and earned a promotion to High-A Asheville on June 16th. His 36 hits in May alone also set a franchise record for the most by a Fayetteville bat in a single month.

Alberto Hernandez - INF

Alberto Hernandez has played in 158 games for Fayetteville over the last two seasons, the most by any Woodpecker since the start of the 2024 season. The 21-year-old out of Cuba had a delayed start to his season due to injury and still went on to set career-high marks in hits (67), RBI (46), walks (36), and stolen bases (24). His standout month was during May when he led all Fayetteville hitters with 18 RBI.

Max Holy - INF

Infielder Max Holy was Fayetteville's leading hitter during the first three weeks of the regular season, slashing .353/.528/.569 over his first 17 games. He walked 18 times in those 17 games and also tallied four doubles, 21 runs scored, 13 RBI and nine stolen bases. In addition to his hot start at the plate, Holy also earned national recognition with a pair of defensive plays that were featured on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 plays. The undrafted free agent out of the Central Missouri baseball program stole 30 total bases before earning a promotion to High-A Asheville on August 4th and played in 26 games for the Tourists prior to the end of the season.

Caden Powell - INF

The former National JUCO Player of the Year got his first crack at pro ball in 2024 and returned to Fayetteville as a top bat in 2025. Powell put up a .442 slugging percentage with seven homers and eight doubles over his first 41 games before an injury sidelined him until July 2nd. On May 5th, Powell was named Carolina League Player of the Week following a massive series against Delmarva where he went 8-for-24 with four home runs in six games. The 21-year-old shortstop ended the season tied for the team lead with 10 home runs and closed out his year on a hot streak with 11 hits in his final seven games to boost his season slash numbers to .239/.344/.404.

Jancel Villarroel - C

The 20-year-old catcher and utility man from Venezuela turned himself into a Top-30 prospect during the 2025 season, showcasing a unique combo of defensive utility, consistency at the plate and speed on the bases. Villarroel slashed .258/.360/.385 over 85 games with six homers, 16 doubles, 45 RBI and 20 stolen bases. It marked the first time in franchise history that a catcher stole 20 bases in a season while he also made starts in left and right field plus second base. He earned a promotion to High-A Asheville on August 4th and swatted a pair of homers while driving in nine for the Tourists in 13 games to close the season.







