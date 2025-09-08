Ethan Frey Named Carolina League Player of the Week

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced that outfielder Ethan Frey has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week ending on September 8th, 2025. This is the third time during the 2025 season that a Woodpeckers' position player has earned a weekly league award and first POTW award in Frey's professional career.

Frey played in four games and had a huge showing at the plate across a six-game road series against the Salem Red Sox, going 10-for-19 (.526 AVG, .571 OBP) with two home runs, two RBI, six runs scored, two walks and three stolen bases. He also struck out just three times in 21 total plate appearances across the series.

The Houston Astros drafted Frey in the third round of the 2025 MLB draft out of the LSU Tigers program and he instantly slotted as a top-ten prospect, ranking ninth overall in the system and fourth among outfield prospects according to MLB.com. The 21-year-old slashed .330/.434/.470 with 33 hits, three homers, five doubles, 20 runs scored, 17 RBI and nine stolen bases over 26 games to begin his pro career.

Frey and the Woodpeckers concluded the 2025 season on the road in Salem last week, closing the year with a 69-63 overall record, the second best mark in franchise history. The 2026 season begins at home on Friday, April 3rd against the Wilson Warbirds.

