Call's Career Night Propels Woodpecker Win

Published on August 29, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - Chase Call stole the show at the dish for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-28, 66-58), lacing three doubles to help take down the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (40-17, 65-56) 8-1 on Friday night.

The Woodpecker offense wasted no time opening the scoring as they broke through in the first inning. Yosweld Vasquez collected his first Single-A RBI, an opposite-field single to plate Justin Thomas from third base to give Fayetteville a 1-0 lead.

Although the Woodpeckers could not cash in Call's first double in the bottom of the second, they responded by firing off a three-spot, helping break the game open. Fayetteville loaded the bases with one out for Alberto Hernandez, and he took advantage by lacing a two-run single to center field. One batter later, Chase Call connected on the second of his three doubles, bringing Hernandez home from first to open up a 4-1 advantage.

Not satisfied with the three-run edge, Fayetteville turned to small ball to manufacture another run. Justin Thomas drew a one-out walk and promptly advanced to second base on a groundout. Zach Daudet then laced a ground ball to shortstop, causing an error that resulted in another Thomas run, pushing the Woodpeckers ahead 5-1.

Working with a large lead, Fayetteville starter Rafael Gonzalez silenced the Myrtle Beach bats. He twirled 5.1 innings of shutout ball, allowing only one hit and four walks while striking out three to earn the win.

A German Ramirez sacrifice fly tallied a sixth run in the bottom of the sixth, and the Woodpeckers followed it up by manufacturing two more runs in the seventh. Following a Nick Monistere infield single, Chase Call delivered his third two-bagger of the night, a line drive to the left field wall, recording his second RBI and extending Fayetteville's lead to seven runs.

Myrtle Beach picked up its lone run in the top of the seventh, but that was the lone blemish on reliever David Landeta's line. Taking over for Gonzalez, he finished the game by throwing 3.2 innings, permitting just two hits and two walks, striking out five Pelicans to collect his first Single-A save and polish off the victory.

As a result of the win, the Woodpeckers secure at least a .500 record for the first time since their inaugural season in 2019, and they remain 1.5 games behind the Fredericksburg Nationals in their pursuit of a second half South Division title.

The Woodpeckers continue their series against the Pelicans on Saturday at 7:05 PM. RHP Raimy Rodriguez gets the ball for Fayetteville opposite LHP Ethan Flanagan for Myrtle Beach. The penultimate home game of the regular season is also Transportation Night at Segra Stadium, and the first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a City Connect replica jersey courtey of FAMPO.







