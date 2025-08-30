FredNats Bite Back Late for 3-1 Win at Lynchburg

Published on August 29, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (30-25, 60-60) scored three runs in the final three innings to win 3-1 over the Lynchburg Hillcats (25-31, 66-56) on Friday night at Bank of the James Stadium, taking sole possession of first place again in the Carolina League North.

The FredNats did not get to Lynchburg's starter, Melkis Hernandez, at all over his six innings. Hernandez spun a two-hit, scoreless gem, striking out seven Nationals in the process. He did not issue a walk and faced just one over the minimum, thanks to a double play ball turned in the fifth. He was a perfect 12 up and 12 down across the first four innings.

The FredNats got nearly the same success out of their starter, Luke Johnson, though. After tossing seven innings in his last start against Fayetteville, Johnson made it two great outings in a row with six strong against the Hillcats. He was through 5.2 innings scoreless before three straight two-out base hits put Lynchburg up 1-0. Still, Johnson finished six innings with just one run allowed and five strikeouts.

In the seventh, the FredNats got him off the hook for a loss. Nick Hollifield drew a walk against the new reliever, Angel Perez, to start the inning and advanced to second on Ethan Petry's second hit. Luke Dickerson loaded the bases with a walk of his own and then Eli Willits smoked a single into right field with two outs to tie the game. Petry scored on a wild pitch to give Fredericksburg the lead, 2-1.

From there, Riley Maddox and Tucker Biven combined to throw three scoreless innings out of the bullpen, as the FredNats scored an insurance run in the ninth for a 3-1 win. Johnson (1-2) won the game, as Perez (1-1) got the loss and Biven (1) earned his first career save. The FredNats are now in first place alone again and will hand the ball to Bryan Polanco on Saturday, looking to even the series three games apiece in a 6:30 start.







