Late Runs Help Shorebirds Secure Third Win over Carolina

Published on August 29, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (47-76, 20-37) defeated the Carolina Mudcats (65-54, 29-26) for a second straight night by a final score of 6-2 on Friday.

The Shorebirds took the lead in the third inning following a sacrifice fly by Wehiwa Aloy, his 11th RBI with Delmarva, making it 1-0.

Delmarva added another run in the sixth inning as Braylin Tavera scored Wehiwa Aloy on a fielder's choice, with Aloy barely beating the throw to home plate to grow the lead to 2-0.

The Mudcats scored their first run of the night in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Eric Bitonti, bringing home Josiah Ragsdale to cut Delmarva's lead to 2-1.

Carson Dorsey delivered another excellent start for the Shorebirds, surrendering one run over 5.2 innings while striking out six batters.

In the eighth, Raylin Ramos provided three key insurance runs with a bases-clearing double, giving him 50 RBIs for the season as the Shorebirds extended their lead to 5-1.

Andrés Nolaya provided the final punch of the night for Delmarva in the ninth with his first home run of the season, making it 6-1 in favor of the Shorebirds.

Carolina scored one run in the ninth on a fielder's choice off the bat of Gery Holguin, but it was not enough as Delmarva won by a 6-2 final for a consecutive night.

Carson Dorsey (1-2) earned his first professional win as the starter, with Javier González (1) recording the save in his first Single-A appearance. Carolina starter Wande Torres (1-10) took the loss.

Delmarva tries to secure a series win over the Mudcats on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM.







