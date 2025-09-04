Shorebirds Rally in the Ninth to Stun Hillcats

Published on September 3, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (50-76, 23-37) used a massive ninth-inning rally to walk off the Lynchburg Hillcats (68-58, 28-32) by a final score of 5-4 on Wednesday night.

After two scoreless innings to start the game, Lynchburg struck first in the third with an RBI double by Yaikel Mijares to put the Hillcats ahead 1-0.

Lynchburg increased their lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning on a two-run single by Luis Merejo.

The Shorebirds' offense had a tough time generating offense against Hillcats' starter Joey Oakie, who allowed only two base runners in 4.2 innings while striking out 11 batters.

Angel Perez continued the success of his starter by keeping Delmarva off the board for the next 2.1 innings.

The Hillcats added an insurance run in the top of the ninth on a wild pitch as Logan Clark scored to make it a 4-0 game.

However, the Shorebirds fought until the very end as they scored their first run in the ninth inning on an RBI groundout by Wehiwa Aloy after Stiven Martinez started the inning with a triple. Delmarva then loaded the bases, and Luis Almeyda drew a walk to reach base for the fourth time, forcing in another run to make it a 4-2 game. One pitch later, Brayden Smith doubled to the wall in left-center to clear the bases and complete a five-run ninth inning to walk off the Hillcats 5-4.

Kenny Leiner (1-4) was the winning pitcher for Delmarva, with Luke Fernandez (0-1) taking the loss for the Hillcats.

Delmarva looks to continue the momentum from Wednesday's walk-off win into Thursday's game as Brandon Downer faces Melkis Hernandez for Lynchburg on the mound. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.