Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2026 Schedule Released

Published on September 3, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, are pleased to announce their 2026 schedule. The 132-game schedule, developed by Major League Baseball, will run from April 2 to September 6. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The team will host the Columbia Fireflies, Single-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, beginning September 1 in the final regular season series of the season. 2026 will mark the 27th season for the Pelicans franchise and the eleventh as an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

The season features 23 series with 66 contests at Pelicans Ballpark and 66 on the road. Most series are comprised of six games that begin on Tuesday and end on Sunday; each Monday will continue to serve as a league-wide off-day. Two series will differ from this format: the season-opening series in Charleston starting on Thursday, April 2, and the three-game set against Kannapolis beginning Friday, July 17. The All-Star Break, which coincides with the MLB All-Star Break, will happen July 13-16.

The summer months continue to encompass the bulk of the Pelicans home schedule with 36 of the 66 contests played in June (7), July (15), and August (14).

The Pelicans will continue their in-state rivalries within the South Division with the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays), Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals), and Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves). Six other opponents will be featured at Pelicans Ballpark, including the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) April 14-19, the Wilson Warbirds (formerly the Carolina Mudcats, Milwaukee Brewers) May 26-31, the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers) June 30-July 5, the Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals) July 7-12, the Lynchburg Hillcats (Atlanta Braves) August 11-16, and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) August 18-23.

Tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now including single game tickets and season memberships. A limited inventory of single game tickets is available for every home game, including Opening Night and July 4th. To purchase single game tickets for 2026 click here. For more information or to purchase a season membership visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/memberships, call 843-618-6000, or stop by the Front Office.

As a reminder, the Pelicans are currently playing their final home series of the 2025 regular season. Having recently secured the 2nd Half Championship in the South Division, the team is headed to the Carolina League Playoffs. The South Division Championship Series begins on Tuesday, September 9 at Pelicans Ballpark as the Birds take on the 1st Half Champions, the Columbia Fireflies. Tickets for all playoff games are available now at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Playoffs, over the phone at 843-918-6000, or at the Box Office.







Carolina League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.