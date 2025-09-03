KC Kid Makes Debut Tuesday Night

Published on September 3, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Carter Jensen with the Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Last night, Carter Jensen made his Major League debut as the Royals fell to the Angels 5-1. Jensen pinch-hit for Randal Grichuk in the ninth inning to become the 32nd former Fireflies player to play in the Majors. He is the sixth to get the call this season, joining Hayden Senger, Tyler Tolbert, Noah Cameron, Luinder Avila and Mason Barnett.

The backstop played for Columbia in the 2022 season and was named a Carolina League All-Star. He led the Fireflies with 11 homers and drove in 50 RBI for the team over 113 games. Jensen scored 66 runs in 2022, which was a Fireflies single-season record at the time. It has since been surpassed by Erick Torres and Asbel Gonzalez.

Kansas City selected the backstop out of Park Hill High School in the third round of the 2021 draft. He was the 78th overall pick. This year, Jensen was hitting .290 with a career-best 20 homers between Double-A Northwest Arkansas (68 games) and Triple-A Omaha (43 games).

Columbia will play their first home playoff game at Segra Park Thursday, September 11 at 7:05 pm. The night is presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, who will give away neon rally towels to the first 1,000 in attendance. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

