Mudcats Say Goodbye to Fans in Regular Season Finale

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on September 3, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats









Carolina Mudcats water tower

(Carolina Mudcats, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) Carolina Mudcats water tower(Carolina Mudcats, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

The end of an era took place this past Sunday in Zebulon, N.C., as the Carolina Mudcats closed a 35-year run at Five County Stadium with a 1-0 loss to the Delmarva Shorebirds in front of 5,877 fans.

Next season the organization is moving 25 miles away to Wilson, N.C., where it will be known as the Wilson Warbirds and play at a new, $70 million stadium.

During the final, six-game home stand from August 26th to August 31st a record 24,000 fans came to see the team and say their farewells. The first 500 in attendance Sunday received a mystery bag which held various merchandise.

From 1991 to 2025, Carolina compiled a home record of 1,228-1,115. They have been an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers since the 2017 season.

A water tower emblazoned with the team logo is one of the first things visitors noticed during a trip to Five County.

With it being the last regular season game, little Mudcats merchandise remained. The team offered a 35 percent discount on anything left. Also available were Wilson Warbirds items.

The only run scored in the game came via an RBI single in the fourth inning by Shorebirds left fielder Luis Almeyda.

Mascots Muddy and Mini Muddy were honored during a race around the bases against each other. Mini Muddy ended up winning.

Both mascots signed merchandise as well.

After the game, fans were invited onto the field for one big fan photo. They also had a last chance to break out the Mudcats chant.

With four games left, Carolina and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers sit two games back in the North Division. If Carolina wins out, another game at home in the playoffs is possible.

Some good news emerged just days after the finale. This won't be the last of baseball at Five County Stadium.

Wake County leaders agreed to lease the stadium to the owners of the AAA International League's Durham Bulls, Capitol Broadcasting Company. A team from the Coastal Plain League, a collegiate summer baseball loop, will play there as well as the Wake Technical Community College baseball, softball and soccer programs. Outside of sports, some additional events will be held in the facility.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.