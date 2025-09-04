RiverDogs Pinched by Crawdads for Fifth Straight Loss

Published on September 3, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads jumped on RiverDogs starter Jacob Kmatz and never surrendered the lead, defeating the RiverDogs 6-3 on Wednesday night at LP Frans Stadium.

The loss is Charleston's fifth straight, dropping the club to 66-61.

Hickory played longball in the first two innings to take command of the game. In the bottom of the first, Marcos Torres popped a two-run homer. Esteban Mejia followed with his own in the bottom of the second inning to put the RiverDogs in a 4-0 hole.

The deficit swelled to 5-0 with a Hector Osorio RBI single in the bottom of the third inning.

The RiverDogs got on the board in the top of the fourth inning, scoring three runs with just one hit. Brailer Guerrero opened the inning with a single and later scored on Tom Poole's sacrifice fly. Derek Datil picked up a bases loaded walk to make it 5-2 and then a wild pitch brought Charleston within two.

Yolfran Castillo got one of those tallies back for Hickory in the bottom of the inning, poking an RBI single to increase the lead to 6-3.

The RiverDogs bullpen settled the Crawdads' bats, as Bryce Shaffer delivered 2.1 scoreless innings and Andy Rodriguez tossed two.

However, Charleston's bats never heated up. Guerrero picked up two more singles, accounting for the RiverDogs' only base runners in the final five innings of the contest. Guerrero finished 3-4, collecting all three of the RiverDogs hits in the game.

The series continues Thursday night at 7:00 pm.







Carolina League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.