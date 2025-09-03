FredNats Make Magic with 12th Walk-Off, 4-3 Win

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (32-27, 62-62) launched a raging comeback against the Carolina Mudcats (30-28, 66-56), winning 4-3 with their MiLB-leading 12th walk-off of the season on Wednesday afternoon at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The consequential game took flight at 11:05 a.m., with Liam Sullivan on the mound for an Education Day and the Mudcats drew first blood in the second inning. Jose Anderson golfed a solo home run into the left field bullpen to give Carolina a 1-0 lead. Anderson had a four-hit game and fell a triple shy of the cycle.

In the sixth inning, after Sullivan had departed, Carolina added another tally, scoring a run off of Angel Roman with an RBI single from Kevin Garcia to take a 2-0 lead. The FredNats went scoreless against Bryce Meccage and Ethan Dorcies in the first seven innings on offense and trailed 2-0 going to the eighth.

That's when they struck, though, scoring against Anfernny Reyes courtesy of a solo home run from Randal Diaz, the first of his professional career. Diaz came up in the ninth inning against Reyes too and, down 3-1, tied the game with a two-RBI single through the right side of the infield. The hit was Diaz's fourth of the day and gave him three RBI. He became the first FredNats' hitter to notch four hits in a game all season.

The game went to extras into the afternoon and the FredNats got helped out by Handelfry Encarnacion, who dropped a fly ball off the bat of Jacob Walsh and let Angel Feliz score the winning run, as the FredNats took the game 4-3 and moved back to two games up on the Mudcats for first place.

The two teams meet again for a doubleheader on Thursday, with the Mudcats playing as the home team in game two. Luke Johnson pitches for the FredNats in game one, starting at 4:35 p.m.







