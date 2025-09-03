Fredericksburg Rallies Past Mudcats

FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Fredericksburg Nationals erased a two-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning and plated the winning run in the 10th as they rallied past the Carolina Mudcats 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Virginia Credit Union Park.

With the game tied at three in the last of the 10th inning Fredericksburg (32-27 second half // 62-62 overall) secured their 12th walk-off when of the season. Jacob Walsh flipped a ball down the left field line that was misplayed by the Mudcats, allowing Angel Feliz to race home with the winning run and give the Nationals a 4-3 victory.

Fredericksburg trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the ninth inning and quickly went to work loading the bases with one out against Anfernny Reyes who surrendered the lead on a two-run single by Randal Diaz which forced extra innings.

Carolina (30-29 second half // 66-57 overall) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Jose Anderson blasted his seventh home run of the season to centerfield for the early advantage.

The Mudcats added another tally in the sixth on a Kevin Garcia base hit allowing Eric Bitonti to score and put Carolina ahead 2-0.

Fredericksburg got on the board in the bottom of the eighth inning when Diaz lined a solo home run just over the left field wall to trim the Carolina advantage to 2-1.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Mudcats added an insurance run when Bitonti chopped a ground ball to the right-side allowing Josiah Ragsdale to come home and give Carolina a 3-1 cushion before Fredericksburg rallied to tie the game in the ninth and win it in extra innings.

The two teams collide again Thursday with a scheduled doubleheader beginning at 4:35 p.m. The Mudcats open the twin bill by sending LHP Wande Torres (1-10, 5.05) to the mound while the Nationals counter with RHP Luke Johnson (5-3, 2.81).

