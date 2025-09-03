Myrtle Beach Evens Series with 9-1 Win over Columbia
Published on September 3, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Columbia Fireflies 9-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Pelicans Ballpark.
In the first inning, Ramon Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly to score Henry Ramos, giving the Columbia Fireflies (26-34, 62-64) a 1-0 lead.
In the third inning, Christian Olivo tripled to score Jairo Diaz, Ty Southisene singled to plate Olivo, Alexey Lumpuy doubled to drive in Kane Kepley and Southisene, and Jose Escobar singled to score Lumpuy and Southisene, putting the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (42-19, 67-58) ahead 5-1.
A wild pitch by Yenfri Sosa scored Escobar in the sixth inning, extending the lead to 6-1.
Matt Halbach doubled to score Southisene and Lumpuy, and Eli Lovich singled to plate Halbach in the seventh inning, finalizing the score at 9-1.
Thomas Mangus (4-0) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings, while Kevin Camacho, Luis A. Reyes, and Jose Bracho combined for 7.0 innings, allowing one run.
Kendry Chourio (1-3) took the loss for the Fireflies, surrendering five runs (four earned) over 3.0 innings, with Sosa, Conte, and Leal allowing four more runs.
Escobar led the Pelicans, going 3-for-4 with one RBI, while Matt Halbach (1-for-4, double, two RBIs) and Alexey Lumpuy (1-for-4, double, one RBI) contributed significantly. The Pelicans went 6-for-12 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base, while the Fireflies went 0-for-5, leaving eight.
The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Thursday, September 4th at 6:35 E.T. LHP Pierce Coppola (0-0, 0.00) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Blake Wolters (2-2, 3.83) for Columbia.
Carolina League Stories from September 3, 2025
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2026 Schedule Released - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Myrtle Beach Evens Series with 9-1 Win over Columbia - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Fireflies Fall 9-1 in Matinee at Myrtle - Columbia Fireflies
- FredNats Make Magic with 12th Walk-Off, 4-3 Win - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Fredericksburg Rallies Past Mudcats - Carolina Mudcats
- KC Kid Makes Debut Tuesday Night - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 9.3 at Myrtle Beach - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2026 Schedule Released
- Myrtle Beach Evens Series with 9-1 Win over Columbia
- Pelicans Lose Series-Opening Slugfest to Fireflies, 11-8
- Myrtle Beach Falls 12-3 to Fayetteville, Split Series
- Pelicans Fend off Woodpeckers, 5-3, Will Go for Series Win on Sunday