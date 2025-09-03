Fireflies Fall 9-1 in Matinee at Myrtle

Henry Ramos of the Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A five-run fifth unseated the Fireflies as they fell 9-1 to The Myrtle Beach Pelicans Wednesday afternoon at Pelicans Ballpark. A pair of hits in the ninth gave the Fireflies three hits on the afternoon.

The Pelicans churned ahead in the bottom of the third inning. Myrtle Beach hit around, sending nine to the plate as five runs scored off Kendry Chourio (L, 1-3). After a flyout to start the inning, Jairo Diaz was the first to reach off Chourio with a base hit to right. Next, Christian Olivo, tied the game with a triple. After issuing a walk, Ty Southisene singled to push Myrtle Beach in front 2-1. An Alexey Lumpuy double put runners at second and third and increased the lead to 3-1 before Jose Escober closed the frame out with a two-run base knock that granted the Pelicans a 5-1 lead entering the second third of the ball game.

Chourio worked three innings and allowed five runs (four earned). The righty struck out threee before handing the ball to Yenfri Sosa for the fourth inning. Sosa allowed only one run over three innings in relief. The southpaw walked three and allowed two hits, but also had five strikeouts in the outing. Nick Conte allowed three to come around in the bottom of the seventh before Henson Leal worked the eighth for Columbia. The righty didn't allow a run to close out the game.

Columbia broke the scoreless tie in the top of the first for the second-consecutive day. Henry Ramos legged out a bloop double to kick-off the game. A wild pitch allowed him to advance to third before Ramon Ramirez skied a sacrifice fly to right to give Columbia a 1-0 lead.

Kevin Camacho kept the Fireflies off balance after that. The Pelicans starter worked four innings and only allowed that one hit. He struck out four Fireflies before Myrtle Beach went to the bullpen. Thomas Mangus (W, 4-0) worked three hitless innings. After that, Luis Reyes left the game following a pair of walks and a strikeout. David Bracho cleared up the inning for him and closed out the game. Bracho went 2.2 scoreless to keep the Pelicans in front.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Pelicans tomorrow at Pelicans Ballpark at 6:35 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (2-2, 3.83 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with LHP Pierce Coppola (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Columbia will play their first home playoff game at Segra Park Thursday, September 11 at 7:05 pm. The night is presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, who will give away neon rally towels to the first 1,000 in attendance. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

