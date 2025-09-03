Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 9.3 at Myrtle Beach

Published on September 3, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Pelicans with a 12:05 pm matinee at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Kendry Chourio (1-2, 4.12 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Kevin Camacho (0-1, 1.69 ERA).

Columbia will play their first home playoff game at Segra Park Thursday, September 11 at 7:05 pm. The night is presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, who will give away neon rally towels to the first 1,000 in attendance. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

----------------------------------------------

FIREFLIES RALLY TO WIN OPENER OVER PELICANS 11-8: The Fireflies played from behind and rallied behind nine of the last 11 runs to beat the Pelicans 11-8 Tuesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark. The Fireflies hopped on the board in the top of the first inning. Asbel Gonzalez reached on a strikeout with a dropped third strike. After that he stole second and third, which allowed him to score with ease thanks to a Luke Nowak single. Myrtle Beach didn't wait around long to counter. Ty Southisene and Matt Halbach drew a pair of walks to set the table with two outs. After that, Jose Escobar lined a single to score Southisene to tie the game. Then Angel Cepeda scorched a two-run double down the left field line to grant the Pelicans a 3-1 lead exiting the first frame.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Last Saturday night, Gonzalez broke the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently has the league lead with 75 steals. Columbia's center fielder also now owns the single-season runs scored record for the Fireflies. August 21 he scored his 71st run of the season to pass Erick Torres' 2024 mark.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

CAREER WEEK FOR RUSSELL: Last Tuesday, Stone Russell plated six RBI in the first four innings against the Hickory Crawdads. The productive evening powered Columbia to their first double-digit performance since May 3 against the Crawdads. It was Columbia's third six RBI performance of the season. Both Ramon Ramirez and Derlin Figueroa have also had a six RBI game this year. Ramirez and Figueroa both used the help of a grand slam to get their six RBI game in the first half. Russell followed it up with another pair of great outings Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday he drew three walks and drove in two runs and Thursday he plated four RBI for the Fireflies. Overall last week, Russell is 5-12 with six walks and 12 RBI in only three contests. Russell kept his hot streak rolling with three RBI in the opener with Myrtle Beach. He has 15 RBI in his last six games.

THE BIG PICTURE: The Fireflies have 5 games remaining in the 2025 season. They'll close out the year with six on the road at Myrtle Beach. The final series of the year just so happens to serve as a playoff preview for the South Division. The Fireflies will play a best-of-three series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beginning with a 7:05 pm game one at Pelicans Ballpark Tuesday, September 9. After that, the Fireflies will play game two at 7:05 pm September 11 at Segra Park. If a game three is necessary, it will be played Friday, September 12 at Segra Park. The winner of the three-game series will play against the North Division Champion in a best-of-three series from September 14-17.

KC KID MAKES DEBUT: Last night, Carter Jensen made his Major League debut as the Royals fell to the Angels 5-1. Jensen pinch-hit for Randal Grichuk in the ninth inning to become the 32nd former Fireflies player to play in the Majors. He is the sixth to get the call this season, joining Hayden Senger, Tyler Tolbert, Noah Cameron, Luinder Avila and Mason Barnett. The backstop played for Columbia in the 2022 season and was named a Carolina League All-Star. He led the Fireflies with 11 homers and drove in 50 RBI for the team over 113 games.







Carolina League Stories from September 3, 2025

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 9.3 at Myrtle Beach - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.