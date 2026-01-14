Fireflies 2026 Individual Tickets Go On-Sale January 20

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies announced that individual game tickets for the 2026 baseball season go on-sale to the public Tuesday, January 20 at 10 am. This allows fans to purchase tickets for the most in-demand nights of the year, such as Opening Night April 7, Bluey Night and a special United States' 250th birthday July 4 Weekend Celebration presented by SC250.

Coming off the team's first ever playoff appearance, the 2026 season will be a special season as it marks the 10th anniversary since the franchise came to Segra Park and kick-started the Bull Street District development. The team will celebrate its 10th Anniversary season with a special weekend and festivities throughout its 66-game home schedule. Included in the celebration is the 10th birthday of fan favorite mascot, Mason, Sunday, April 24.

Tickets start at $6 per person and are available at ColumbiaFireflies.com. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets early to save $2 per ticket by purchasing prior to the day of the game.

The first 100 fans who purchase a ticket to a 2026 game will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win seat upgrades and a $100 stadium credit that can be used for food and beverage or merchandise.

Opening day for the Fireflies is 82 days away and will feature over 13 fireworks shows, Friday night giveaways and affordable family fun.

Some exciting giveaways this year include Margaritaville Night with a Hawaiian Shirt giveaway Friday, May 29 and Harry Potter Night with a Bobblehead giveaway Saturday, August 29. The club will also host special character appearances with meet-and-greets like Princess and Pirates Night presented by The South Carolina Department of Social Services Saturday, April 25 and Bluey at the Ballpark Night presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services Saturday, August 8. Star Wars night will be Saturday, May 16 and Ed's Dinosaurs makes a return visit on Saturday, July 25.

The Fireflies are also home the entire week for America's 250th birthday this July! Catch the team for an Independence Day Celebration so big, it'll take a whole week to celebrate the right way-thanks to SC250. The team will host Military Appreciation night Thursday, July 2 before kicking off three-consecutive nights of baseball and big fireworks shows from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5.

The Dukes Investigations Ticket Office is available to answer any ticketing questions at (803)-726-4487 #1.

The Columbia Fireflies open its historic 10th anniversary season Tuesday, April 7 against their in-state rival, The Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

